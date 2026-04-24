Update: Ashly Robinson’s Body Has Been Successfully Returned To The US

Ashly Robinson died while on vacation with her boyfriend, raising suspicions about the circumstances.

Friends and family refuse to believe Robinson committed suicide, citing her strong work ethic and happy relationship.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $63,000 to support the ongoing investigation and bring Robinson home.

Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

The mysterious death of Ashly Robinson captured the attention of the public since it made headline news nearly two weeks ago. While the family is still searching for answers and sorting through an ongoing investigation, we can report Robinson’s body has been returned to the United States. According to Savannah Brit, the friend who rang the social media alarm about the case, told us in an e-mail exchange,

“Because the investigation is ongoing, her parents and I are not taking interviews at this time. However, as of today the body was successfully returned to the United States. The family is still awaiting the results from the autopsy.”

Ashly Robinson AKA Ashlee Jenae

Ashly Robinson was on vacation, in Zanzibar, for her 31st birthday with her boyfriend Joe McCann when her family received a phone call from McCann alleging she had hurt herself and was being taken to the hospital; but was in stable condition. According to Robinson’s mother, McCann claimed the late influencer had been found 11 hours prior. Ashly was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

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It was only a few days before that McCann had proposed to Robinson, at the Serval Wildlife resort, in a video clip captured for social media. McCann and Robinson were staying at the Zuri Zanzibar Hotel where the incident occurred.

Suicide Doesn’t Make Sense

Friends and family of Robinson refused to believe she would do anything to hurt herself. Rapper and podcaster Joe Budden revealed he was close with Robinson, who attended his birthday party with McCann. He debunked the narrative that she was a gold digger seeking the “soft life” and described her as a hard worker.

“None of this makes sense,” Alyssa Endres told NBC News. “That’s why we’re just so lost. And that’s why we just want answers.” Robinson’s friend Britt took to social media to raise a flag about McCann’s claims she committed suicide.



A GoFundMe to raise funds for Robinson has generated over $63,067. In a statement on the GoFundMe page, the family confirmed the money will go towards the “ongoing investigation and the challenges of being thousands of miles away while trying to bring Ashly home with dignity and seek answers. This fund is in response to those asking how to help and will support travel costs, arrangements, and unexpected expenses during this time. Thank you for standing with our family.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this story as more updates come in.

