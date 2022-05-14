Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

If you were wondering how Lori Harvey got her Met Gala abs so tight, she’s finally shared the details of her intense workout and weight loss routine in a TikTok she shared with fans on Friday. The 25-year-old model previously touched on her workout routine during an interview at the Met Gala and when asked about the secret to her toned abs, she simply responded with, “Pilates,” but now, she’s giving us a bit more of her intense routine.

In the video, the model opened up about how she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” after linking with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan. “Everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point. So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK,” she said in the short video.

She continued, “So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year. And when I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days. So, what I would do was, I was in a calorie deficit. I think I was consuming maybe 1,200 calories in a day, max. And I wasn’t on like a specific eating regimen. I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

Harvey then revealed that it wasn’t just pilates alone that helped her gain such toned abs. She also incorporated an intense workout routine into her lifestyle as well. “I had this sprint interval circuit that I would do; so I would do Pilates in the morning and then I would leave there and sometimes I would directly go to the gym and hop on the treadmill for 30 minutes and it’s a specific sprint interval workout I did, so if you guys want that I’ll give it to you later. So then I would do that or I would also like to do like a hike or I would go run the stairs, just some type of cardio. That’s how you drop,” she said before continuing with, “Pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight. It’s just going to give you long lean muscles. So yeah, that’s how I did it.”

Check out the video below.

The video soon went viral with many fans eager to try the intense workout, and some not so sure if the SKN by LH founder’s routine is for them. “Please don’t eat as low as 1200 calories guys,” commented one user while another wrote, “Idk about 1200 girl.”

Would you try Lori Harvey’s intense routine?

