Lori Harvey Channels Beyoncé For Halloween And Nails It!

Lori Harvey won Halloween this year when she decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as the beautiful Beyoncé from the music video of her classic song “Me, Myself and I,” and she nailed it! The 25 year old starlet posted the look on her Instagram and sent the internet into a frenzy with how perfect she looked for the spooky holiday.

For Lori’s social media post, she donned a platinum blonde wig with bangs, just like Bey’s look from the now iconic video. She wore a similar black long sleeved dress and posed as she crawled on the floor, similar to what Beyoncé did in the music video.

The influencer then doubled down on the look where channeled the part where Beyoncé wore a green and white gown, gloves, and a white fur shawl while walking in a parking garage. This time, the starlet not only replicated the outfit but also the video clip and perfectly portrayed the younger version Beyoncé in the social media music video.

Lori’s followers were loving this look on the starlet and went crazy in the comment section with their stamps approval. The beauty’s friend and actress Ryan Destiny wrote, “I meannnn absolutely!😍” while actress Lala Anthony commented with “Okkkkkkk😍😍😍😍,” and Justine Skye wrote, “Waiiiitt you went crazy.”

Yes, our good sis knows how to do Halloween! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s costume? Did she nail it?

