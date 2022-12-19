Summer Walker And Doula Erykah Badu Prepare To Welcome Her Second Child

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It appears Summer Walker will bless the world with a Sagittarius. The singer posted a series of photos to her Instagram page, and by the looks of it, she’s ready to pop!

The singer was all smiles on Sunday, as she cradled her perfectly sculpted tummy.

“always surrounded by healers 🕯,” she captioned the post.

In the next slide, she is standing next to doula and Neo-soul icon, Erykah Badu, and a loved one. Badu added birthing coach to her extensive resume in 2001. In an interview with PEOPLE, the Grammy-award-winning artist said she didn’t intend to become a doula.

“I’ve always had a mothering nature,” she told PEOPLE. “But I didn’t plan on becoming a doula. I just wanted to care for my family and friends.”

In a 2019 interview with Sway in the Morning, Badu said she’s assisted in 40 births, including model Slick Woods, Teyana Taylor, and Walker’s first child, Bubbles.

“Nothing gives me more pleasure,” says Badu, “than being the welcoming committee for a mother’s new joy.”

Walker announced she and her then-boyfriend, Larry, were expecting their first child together earlier this year. This is the 26-year-old singer’s second child. She shares an adorable baby girl with producer, London on da Track.

Wishing you a peaceful birth, Summer!

DON’T MISS…

Doula Chanel Porchia-Albert Is Helping To Bridge The Black Maternal Care Gap And Here’s How

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Latest Maternity Photos

Erykah Badu Shares Her Menopause Journey In A Soulful Instagram Post