Chloe Bailey’s Latest Red Carpet Look Is Everything

Chloe Bailey was spotted on the scene giving us style goals in her latest look.

The Earthshot Prize 2022 - Green Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Chloe Bailey was spotted giving us style goals recently when she stepped out with golden blonde locs and in a Reem Acra fit and it’s safe to say… we’re obsessed!

For the fashionable ensemble, the talented beauty was spotted on the scene rocking a trendy look that we love. The look included a white cut out dress that featured sheer detailing throughout. The “Have Mercy” singer took the trendy shirt up a notch when she paired the look with silver jewelry and added a nude lip to make the entire look pop. As for her hair, the starlet traded in her usual dark colored locs for golden blonde and rocked them pulled back with a middle part and slightly curled ends.

The entertainer was spotted on Instagram showing off her super cute look as she posed on a red carpet for a recent premiere. Check it out below. 

Of course, we’re not the only ones OBSESSED with this look as many of Chloe’s millions of Instagram followers flooded the fashionable post with their stamps of approval. “You don’t miss!” one wrote while another wrote, “BEEN in love😍🖤.”

Beauties, what do you think about Chloe’s designer slay? Would you rock this look?

 

