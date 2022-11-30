Newsletter
Monica Serves The Blues In A Monochrome Alexander McQueen Suit

She's giving us the blues, but in a good way.

Monica (Monica Denise Brown) attends the 2019 MTV Video...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Monica Denise is known for her strong angelic voice, no BS-taking attitude, and her fly sense of style – and she serves all three effortlessly. Her Instagram account is the fashion mood board we didn’t know we needed.

In her most recent post, the songbird served a glamorous pose in a blue Alexander McQueen asymmetric graffiti-logo wrap blazer, matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants, blue gloves, a blue bustier, and blue pumps.

She captioned the post, “My Absence Give ‘Em The Blues✌🏽”

The full on monochrome look garnered lots of admiration from Monica’s friends and fans. While most sang her praises about her stylish threads, the rest were advocating for some new music.

“How about you un-absent that ALBUM!!!!!!! 😂😂😂 cause Im ready to give you all my money!!!!! 😮‍💨😂😂😂,” one fan wrote.

While another person wrote, “Mo been getting to the bag singing all her classic shi….now she don’t wanna give us that new new! 😩 Sis you gotta bless us with that Album-we melting! 🫠”

As we stated before, Monica serves the fashion and the vocals effortlessly. We can definitely expect a classy Goonica response about new music loading. We love a good clapback from this Scorpio Queen.

 

Monica Serves Face And Body On Instagram In Honor Of Her 42nd Birthday

Monica Proves She’s A Style Boss In A Swaggy $1,890 Balenciaga Track Jacket

Fantasia Takes To Instagram To Share That She’s Joined Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. As An Honorary Member

Karrueche Tran Gets Candid About The Power Of Love And How She Keeps Her Peace On Social Media

