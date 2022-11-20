Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Is Everything In Alexandre Vauthier Couture

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in this couture look.

Glamour Celebrates 2022 Women of the Year Awards - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on the scene recently at the Fantasy Football premiere donning a beautiful black look that left us with fashion envy and was spotted on  Instagram modeling the look to perfection!

During her red carpet appearance, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all black Alexandre Vauthier Couture look to perfection. The two piece ensemble featured an oversized button down blazer with matching pants that fit her like a glove.  She accessorized the velvet ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the sleek look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in big curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble to perfection and shared a captionless Instagram Reel of her look to let the ensemble speak for itself. 

Check it out below.

 

🔥🔥🔥🔥 It’s the CONSTANT pressure fa me! QUEEN! ❤️😍

” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and others simply commented with “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.

One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!
Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
