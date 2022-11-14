Newsletter
Savannah James Slays In A Denim On Denim Ensemble

Now THIS is how you do denim-on-denim

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Red Carpet

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Savannah James plays zero games when it comes to her personal style. The matriarch to the James clan serves some of the smoothest fashion flexes, and we love to see it! James creates seamless looks from head to toe, from her beautifully laid hairstyles to her timeless outfits.

On Sunday, the mother of three posed for the gram in a chic all-denim ensemble styled by Melanie Boppel. Clad in a $1,570 Maison Alaia top, wide-leg Off-White jeans, neon green pumps by The Attico, and a blue Chanel bag.

James’ fly ensemble didn’t stop there. She partnered the look with long, blonde hair that cascaded down her shoulders.

The comment section was met with tons of praise from her peers, including Serena Williams, Yvonne Orji, and her hubby, LeBron James.

“Straight fire🔥🔥,” Serena commented. “Ouhhh she cuuutttteeeee,” Yvonne Orji chimed in. While her husband put his stamp of approval on the look with a bunch of flame emojis and a drooling face. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🫠🤤,” he wrote.

Savannah James rarely misses in the fashion department. This woman is one to watch, whether she’s switching up her hair or showing off her classic style. What do you think? Do you love Savannah’s denim-on-denim ensemble?

