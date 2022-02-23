5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Savannah James is much more than just Lebron James’ wife. The stylish matriarch of the James empire jumped on our radar years ago with her subtle fashion flexes. Over the last year, she’s stepped it up a notch by serving us some of the most classic, effortless, romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays, I’ve learned a thing or two about creating timeless yet bold outfits.

Savannah has a style team that knows how to highlight her natural beauty. From hair and makeup to clothing and accessories, the 35-year-old mother of three always looks flawlessly put together. If you’re in search for some fashion inspiration, it’s time to grab your style diary and take some notes. Here are five fashion lessons we learned from observing Savannah James.