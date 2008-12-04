Mattel Takes Over Bratz

In the all-out war over some of the most popular dolls on the market, Mattel finally gets control of the beloved Bratz collection.

Federal Judge Stephen Larson ruled that MGA Entertainment Inc., arch rivals of Mattel and owners of the popular Bratz dolls, must relinquish Bratz rights to Mattel, as their collection’s creator, Carter Bryant, was working at Mattel during the time he came up with the original Bratz designs.

Read more about this case on NewsOne.blackplanet.com

Personally, I think they look like baby prostitutes and shouldn’t be on the market anyway. What do you think?

