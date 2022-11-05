Newsletter
Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Chanel

Lori Harvey was spotted out in a Chanel ensemble that we love!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 17, 2022

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lori Harvey  was spotted out earlier this week giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute Chanel look that we’re swooning over!

For her latest fashionable look, Lori took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance in Miami at Chanel’s Cruise 2023 show while rocking a sexy look from the brand that was everything and more!

For her appearance, the social media influencer wore a black and white striped crop top from the designer which she paired with a black curve hugging skirt. She accessorized look with a white pearls around her neck, white and black Chanel slides and of course sunglasses from the designer brand.

As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a fluff  bob and strutted her stuff ahead of her big fashion night out.

Check out the look below.

At this point, Lori Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to fashion because all of her looks are absolutely top notch! Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest all-Chanel designer look for the brand’s show? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Stands By Her Yogurt Skincare Hack, But Is It Safe?

Lori Harvey Trends On Twitter After Dropping Her Intense Weight-Loss Routine

Close