HomeStyle & Fashion

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share her reaction to being on the cover of Variety's "Power of Women" issue and it's priceless!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Tia Mowry for The Boundless Bucket List Contest With Marriott

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry has another major accomplishment and she’s sharing it with her Instagram followers in the best way possible!

Taking to the social media platform, the Family Reunion star shared her reaction to being featured on the cover of Variety Magazine’s “Power of Women” issue, and her reaction is priceless!

Rocking a blue dress with lace detailing and her hair tucked behind her ears, the actress shared a fun video of herself holding the magazine as she got into the car, seemingly on the way to the event. “Oh my God! I’m on the cover!” the beauty exclaimed in the short IG Reel. “Oh. My. God! Lifetime!” she said before dancing and cheering to herself. Check out the fun video below.

“PINCH ME I MUST BE DREAMING!” she captioned the post. “If you told me I would see myself on the cover of @variety’s #PowerOfWomen event, presented by @lifetimetv, I wouldn’t believe you…but here we are! And I’m reeling. It is not only an honor to have been invited, but to have been in a room surrounded by so many strong women was truly moving! Empowered women, empower women. 💪🏽👏🏽👑”

From keeping us entertained on the big and small screen to giving us fashion goals in her fashionable Instagram Reels and everything in between, Tia is more than deserving of this honor! Way to go, Tia!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

most recent , Newsletter , tia mowry

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Tia Mowry for The Boundless Bucket List Contest With Marriott
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

2022 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Mary J. Blige Gives Us Style Goals In A Balenciaga Catsuit

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Solange Knowles Sizzles In Balenciaga At The New York City Ballet Gala

Nicole Murphy
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Nicole Murphy’s Beauty And Lifestyle Brand yFOY Will Take Your Rest & Relaxation To Another Level

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close