Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Tia Mowry took to Instagram today to share a post on body positivity while showing off her toned abs and natural body.

Taking to the platform, the actress donned a black crop top and matching black leggings and paired the look with a green blazer. She let her natural curls shine as she posed in the mirror for a fresh faced selfie.

“Never be nervous about showing the real you! After having two babies, it’s been my goal to get back into shape the natural way,” she captioned the post.

“This is me now 3 years post giving birth to Cairo. I have the stretch marks that indicate the beautiful journey, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she continued.

Finally, she concluded the post with a special message for women, writing, “Ladies embrace your natural body and never ever be ashamed to. Love you! 🦋❤️💫 (And yes that’s grey hair 😉).”

“❤️👏🏽💪🏽 love seeing the journey. Thank you for being so candid, grounding, and authentic. Adore you lady!!,” one of Tia’s 10.2 million Instagram followers commented on the flawless picture while another wrote, “Thankful for the realness!! You’re an inspiration to a lot of people. Keep it up,” and another commented, “You are beautiful 😻 and I’m glad that as a public figure you are sharing so much realness here!” and we couldn’t agree more!

