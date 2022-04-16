Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Tia Mowry took to Instagram recently to show off her step by step skin care routine and now we finally know how the Family Reunion actress keeps her skin looking so flawless!

Taking to Instagram Stories, the beauty shared a time lapse video of herself watching and drying her face before prepping her skin with a good facial toner. She then used a good moisturizer and massaged the product into her skin before finishing with a hydrating oil. She then gave one final tip, telling her followers to be sure to drink plenty of water.

Check out the skin care routine video below via The Jasmine Brand.

But showing off her flawless skin and skin care routine isn’t the only thing that Tia has been sharing with her followers lately. Earlier this week, she took to the platform to share a message of body positivity to her followers, posting another fresh faced selfie of herself while opening up about feeling good in her own body.

“Never be nervous about showing the real you! After having two babies, it’s been my goal to get back into shape the natural way,” she captioned the post.

“This is me now 3 years post giving birth to Cairo. I have the stretch marks that indicate the beautiful journey, and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she continued.

Finally, she concluded the post with a special message for women, writing, “Ladies embrace your natural body and never ever be ashamed to. Love you! 🦋❤️💫 (And yes that’s grey hair 😉).”

Check it out below.

