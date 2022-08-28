HomeStyle & Fashion

Chloe Bailey Turned Heads At The VMAs In A Zigman Gown

Chloe Bailey was a sight to see at the VMAs when she donned a silver Zigman gown that was everything!

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Chloe Bailey gave us style goals at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in a silver Zigman gown that was everything and more!

Styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, the starlet wore the silver gown to perfection which features sheer detailing at the midriff and a sweetheart neckline. She floor length gown also featured a thigh high slit that showed off the beauty’s toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with minimal, dainty jewelry, and wore her signature locs in a slicked back ponytail to show off her flawless face. As for her shoes, she rocked, matching silver sandals and served face and body as she showed off her fashionable fit.

The songstress took to Instagram to model the look to perfection for her millions of Instagram followers, posting a series of photos along with the caption, “alien superstar 👽✨” alluding to her mentor, Beyoncé’s new song off of her popular Renaissance album. 

Check out the fashionable look below.

Chloe’s 5 million Instagram followers ate this look up and couldn’t wait to see more of the look at the big awards show. “There she is 🔥🔥😍😍😍😍,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Heavy on the caption 😍” and another was simply mesmerized by how wells he rocked this color, writing, “👽INVENTED SILVER🦄” underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think about Chloe’s slay? Did she nail it on the VMAs red carpet?

Chloe Bailey Turned Heads At The VMAs In A Zigman Gown

