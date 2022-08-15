HomeStyle & Fashion

Latto Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress

Latto took to Instagram to show off her killer curves in a casual slay that we love!

Latto took to Instagram this week to serve a LEWK that we love!

Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her killer curves in a little black dress that’s perfect for day or night. She paired the cotton dress with matching black boots and served face and body for Instagram in her causal slay.  As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in a low pony tail with bangs that wisped across the sides of her face as she served while showing off her effortless style.

“Double Dz in my brassiere, Face is top tierrrr,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

Many of Latto’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “its all there 😍😍💅🏾,” commented fellow rapper, Flo Millie while another left, “The biggest 😍😍” underneath the fashionable pic.

What do you think of this all black look?

Big Latto Shows Off Her Killer Curves In $2,280 Dolce And Gabbana Dress

Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

