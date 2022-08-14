HomeHair

Nia Long Shows Off Her Blonde Box Braids On Instagram

Nia Long took to Instagram to show off her blonde box braids and we're loving this new look!

The gorgeous Nia Long just keeps on getting better and better with time and her latest Instagram post proves it!

In a stunning photo, the legendary actress showed off her flawless face, glowing skin and long, healthy hair as she served effortlessly in a stunning selfie and showed off her new blonde box braids. In the photo,  the beauty sat pretty donning a natural beat and glossy lip as she modeled her new ‘do to perfection. “The switch up 😚,” she captioned the flawless selfie. Check it out here. 

Of course, the internet went into a frenzy over this stunning selfie and flooded Long’s comments with their praises. “Gorgeous woman 😍🥰🤎🙏🏾” wrote one follower while another commented with, “So stunning 😍♥️” and another simply wrote, “Beautiful ❤️

We’re loving this new look on Nia Long!

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis Receive Nominations In The 94th Annual Academy Awards

