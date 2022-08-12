HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

Halle Bailey is all that and then some!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Halle Bailey flaunted her curves on the red carpet of the Variety magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, and she is fine!!

Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Little Mermaid star showed up and showed out at the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration, and we are here for it. She looked stunning in a pearl white slip dress that showcased her fit body. The dress featured a haltered neckline that accented her cleavage and revealed her back. It flowed down to the floor, covering her shoes and giving off a sultry vibe. Bailey kept the entire look sexy and simple by adding minimal accessories. Her two diamond necklaces and diamond stud earrings went beautifully with her look, allowing the dress to be the focal point. The singer’s hair matched perfectly with her outfit, gathered into a high ponytail that cascaded down to the nape of her neck.

We are not surprised that Bailey shut it down in the style department for this event. She is no stranger to slaying in the jazziest ensembles, and her stylish versatility allows her to rock any look well. We’ve seen her serve in a princess gown and a risqué little number, and she ate both ensembles up and left no crumbs.

We are loving this season for Halle Bailey and can’t wait to see more of her acting, singing, and of course, fashion.

Get it, Halle!!

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Owns The Cover Of Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Issue

Black Twitter Celebrates Halle Bailey Being Tapped To Play ‘The Little Mermaid’s’ Ariel

Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Real-Life Princess At Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special

 

 

 

Halle Bailey , Newsletter , Variety , Variety Magazine

More from Hello Beautiful
  • Just Added
    Variety's 2022 Power Of Young Hollywood Celebration Presented By Facebook Gaming - Arrivals

    Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

    Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
    Anika Kai Morphe Vegan brush review

    Anika Kai Gives A Breakdown Of Morphe’s Vegan Pro Brush Series
    "Day Shift" Dallas Fan Screening

    Day Shift Cast Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco & Karla Souza Talk Family, Style and Vampires
    Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2018 Powered By Deleon Tequila

    Cassie Strikes A Pose In A Blue Maxi Dress We Love
    The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Arrivals

    Tiffany Haddish On Dating Advice: ‘Put On Something Cute But Not Too Fancy’
    Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park

    Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss
    Makari De Suisse

    Tried It: Makari De Suisse Products Provide The Ultimate Spa Experience
    BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet

    Halle Bailey Owns The Cover Of Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Issue
    BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

    Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress
  • You May Also Like
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
    Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
    • Close