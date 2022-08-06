Saweetie Explains The Symbolic Meaning Behind Her Fresh Baldie: ‘Caterpillar To Butterfly’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve been loving Saweetie’s fresh baldie style but the beauty recently explained that her look is a lot more symbolic than just being fashion forward.

The beauty recently sat down with Kevin Hart and opened up about why she initially cut all of her hair off, explaining that the big chop has a lot of meaning behind it. “I feel like it’s symbolic to where I’m at just in my human life,” to which Kevin Hart asked her to define what she meant.

She then continued, “I feel like, in quarantine, I had time to do a lot of self-reflection. I learned how to meditate. And through meditation, I’ve had access to my higher self. And that gave me a whole new experience. ANd when I did that, I wanted o start fresh. And I did my research and I read that hair holds a lot of energy. So it’s essentially the metamorphosis of Saweetie and Diamonte. Caterpillar to butterfly.”

Check out Saweetie’s explanation as posted on her Instagram page below.

What do you think about Saweetie’s explanation?

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game