Saweetie Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Blue Knit Dress

Saweetie was spotted on the scene this week donning a super sexy, blue knit cut out dress that we love!

Styled by Timothy Luke, the “My Type” rapper rocked the Bailey Prado look to perfection, consisting of a blue knit maxi dress and matching undergarments. She wore the custom, hand spray painted look for her appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival held in Miami where she paired the look with white thing sandals and wore her hair in a platinum blond look with loose curls.

She shared the look on her Instagram page, posting an Instagram Reel from her festival appearance while modeling the look to perfection. “Rolling loud otw 😮‍💨” she captioned the short video. Check it out below.

Of course, Saweetie’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt🥺❤️❤️” one follower commented while another wrote,

“blonde just looks so right on you” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always 😮‍💨🍜”

Looking good, Saweetie!