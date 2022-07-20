Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!

For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.

The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page, posting a variety of photos where she showed off the look from all angles, including a detailed close up of her face where she showed off her glam.

“Pressure she good for the image 🖤💵,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Megan’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval.

“UR SO PRETTTYYYYY,” one of her followers commented while another said, “MEGAN !!! I wasn’t ready”

One thing about Megan, she always looks good!

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks All Black Mugler In ‘Plan B’ Video Preview