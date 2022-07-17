Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out In Switzerland Wearing A Marc Jacobs Look

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion stepped out in Switzerland recently wearing a two piece Marc Jacobs look that was everything!

For her look, the beauty donned a $110 Marc Jacobs crop top and matching Marc Jacobs high waisted pencil skirt retailing for $365. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing hoop earrings and rings on her fingers. She wore her hair long and parted down the middle with beach waves throughout and served face and body as she posed in front of the water.

The beauty shared her look on Instagram, posting a variety of photos where she showed off the look from all angles, including a detailed close up of her hands where she showed off her ombre nails and colorful jewlery.

“☀️☀️☀️☀️,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Megan’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval.

“U everything… TO ME,” one of her followers commented while another said, “Youre so pretty we love you!!! 💗⭐️⭐️”

We’re living for this summertime fine look on the rap star!

