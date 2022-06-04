Megan Thee Stallion Stepped Out In A Cut Out Pink Ensemble For The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion was spotted on the scene at the LA premiere of season 2 of “P-Valley” and looked gorg!

For the celebratory night out, the beauty donned a cut out pink ensemble from House of JMC. The dress featured cut out detailing around the torso and included a thigh high slit to show off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the look with strappy heels and minimal silver jewlery while wearing her hair in a blunt bob that was parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

The dress designer took to their Instagram page to show off Meg’s sexy look, posting a picture of the “Plan B” rapper on the pink carpet of the celebratory night.

Check out the photo below.

What do you think of Meg’s sexy cut out look?

