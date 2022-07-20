Kelis Shares A Photo Dump Of Her Loc Journey From The Past 6 Months

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Kelis took to Instagram to share a multi photo, photo dump showing off her loc journey, sharing a variety of photos as she showed off her loc’ed up hairstyle from all angles.

Taking to the platform, the beauty shared a series of selfies as she modeled off her blonde locs from all angles, serving face, body, and giving us skin goals in the process. “Some last loc looks for the moment …. I could not deal with my hair these past 6 months while I dealt with my heart something as simple as a style I didn’t have to touch gave me so much. But I’m good and It’s been real . Until we meet again …… soon ;)” she captioned the photo set for her 867 thousand followers.

Check it out below!

“Beautiful ❤️ natural beauty,” one of the beauty’s commented on the photo set while another commented, “Gorgeous”

Kelis definitely knows how to rock this look to perfection! Who else can relate to her hair journey?

