Reginae Carter Gives Us Style Goals In A Heart Shaped Crop Top

Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out and about in heart shaped crop top that we absolutely love!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff in the black Area heart shaped top. She paired the top, which currently retails for $495, with black skinny jeans and black and white pointed toe heels. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a half up half down hairstyle which she rocked bone straight and silky. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles.

“😉❤️,” she simply captioned the short video. Check it out below.

Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “i love that top😍.”

Definitely adding this look to our style vision board! What do you think about Reginae’s fashionable fit?