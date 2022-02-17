Reginae Carter Serves Face And Body At Burberry’s SS 22 Presentation

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

For the next couple of weeks, designers everywhere will be celebrating fashion with runway shows and presentations. We are currently in the middle of NYFW, and then the baton will go to London, Milan, and Paris.

Luxury designer Burberry held a runway presentation for their Spring Summer 22 collection, and it featured a few notable celebrities. Among them was Reginae Carter, who wore a Burberry RE 22 ensemble and Jessica Rich pumps.

She captioned her photo, “Caring doesn’t really go with my outfit 😏✨ ”

Carter donned a soft glam beauty beat, and her hair styled in a center part that left her tresses cascading down her back. The Toya Johnson and Lil Wayne hybrid has an excellent eye for fashion. She often wears things that embody her urban yet feminine style. This curve-hugging Burberry outfit is exactly what people want to see sitting front row. This look is just the beginning for Carter. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing more fun, stylish ensembles from the 23-year-old socialite. Honestly, I enjoy watching her serve us fashion with a side of sass. Everything about her is bold, confident, and unapologetic. What do you think? Do you love the outfit Reginae Carter wore to Burberry’s SS 22 presentation?

