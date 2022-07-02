Brandy Gives Us Style Goals In A Pink Aliette Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

If we’re talking about trendsetters then Brandy is always at the top of that list. Her style is effortless and she’s been our fashion inspiration for decades and doesn’t have plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Over the weekend, the beauty took to Instagram to show off her latest look and per usual, she looks gorgeous. Taking to the platform, the legendary entertainer posed wearing a scrunchy, long sleeved Aliette mini dress that fit the beauty like a glove. She paired the look with white Saint Laurent platform heels and wore her hair in loose curls, rocking a half up, half down ‘do. She wore minimal jewelry for her effortless slay, only rocking hoop earrings to set her entire look off right and took to the social platform to show off her style in a series of photos where she posed from all angles.

Brandy’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval. “PRETTY😍,” wrote Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith while another follower simply commented with “Yes RADIANT!!!”

One thing about Brandy, she’s always going to look good!

