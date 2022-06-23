Hanifa Digitally Showcased Their Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Collection And It Gave Life

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

This summer season is all about Black girls and color, and Hanifa got the memo! The hot fashion brand digitally showcased their spring/summer 2022 collection via YouTube, and there wasn’t a piece we didn’t covet!

The “Live Out Loud” 28-piece collection consists of colorful dresses that are bold and fabulous. This clothing screams fierce, from bright orange-tiered dresses to electric blue tasseled gowns. Each piece represents the woman who dares to stand out, enjoys life, and looks snatched in the process. “Through this collection, we hope to inspire others to ‘live out loud.’ It’s important to believe in yourself, love what you do, and let that passion inspire you. That – to me – is the true embodiment of the Hanifa woman,” remarked Anifa Mvuemba, Founder and Designer of Hanifa.

The digital presentation of “Live Out Loud” showed models walking on water while displaying vibrant pieces that accented their beautiful bodies. The show was inclusive featuring models of all shapes, ethnicities, skin tones, and sizes which is reflective of the sizes in the collection (XS-3XL).

Hanifa’s forte is innovative fashion that celebrates the feminine body. Celebrities like Beyonce, Gabrielle Union, Ashley Graham, and Sarah Jessica Parker have all worn the brand’s threads.

For more information on the “Live Out Loud” collection or to purchase a piece, click here. Watch the runway show below!

DON’T MISS…

Anifa Muvemba Wins The Future Of Fashion Award

The Creative Class Honoree: Anifa Mvuemba

Hanifa To Show Congo-Inspired Pink Label Capsule Collection In 3D Fashion Show