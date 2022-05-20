HomeHair

Saweetie Covers Glamour UK Magazine’s 2nd Ever Hair Issue

Saweetie is serving Unicorn Realness!

saweetie at the grammy awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Saweetie is the ultimate hair chameleon, so she was the obvious choice for Glamour Uk’s second-ever hair issue.

The rapper showed off her stunning face with bold, yellow eyeshadow that matched her bright yellow hair. She completed the cover shot with a chunky Moschino necklace and matching earrings.

In an Instagram post, the magazine wrote, “GLAMOUR’s second-ever Hair Issue is here – and who better to grace our cover than @Saweetie, with her love for everything from braids, blonde buzz cuts and a bucket full of wigs? The Grammy-nominated rapper (and our Best Friend) speaks to @OlivePometsey: “Hair, to me, is like putting art on your head.”

Saweetie also gave us some unicorn looks during Glamour’s Unflitered segment.

“I’ve always proved people wrong. I’ve always proved men wrong. I think that women deal with it, not only in the [music] industry, but in everyday life, you know, not feeling equal or not being respected. So I wouldn’t even put my focus on experiencing it in the industry. I’ve experienced sexism all my life, but I think in times like that, it just fuels my ambition to just prove those who may not see me as an equal wrong,” says @Saweetie in her GLAMOUR Unfiltered.
You can read the rest of the article here.

 

