JT’s City Girls Manicure Will Have You Running To Your Nearest Nail Tech

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Long nails have been and continue to be a form of expression in the Black community. Since the ’80s, long, gaudy, over-the-top manicures have been a consistent way of life amongst women. Artists like Cardi B, Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Mary J Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo keep the trend alive.

Our girl JT took to Instagram to show off a fresh set of nails that have us running to the nearest salon to recreate the look. The manicure features a multicolored ombre look with the words “City” on one hand, and “Girls” on the other.

The manicure is fitting for JT, primarily because the City Girls are known for bringing the claws out both on and off the records. The Floridian bad girls managed to turn their stage name into a lifestyle. According to the urban dictionary, if you’re skilled at finessing a man to come up off some coins, then you might be a City Girl – and you’ll want to add this nail design to your summer lineup.

I’m not quite a City Girl, but I do love these tips. Nothing says spring like bright, colorful nails. What do you think? Are you loving JT’s manicure?

DON’T MISS…

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas