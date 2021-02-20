Icy Nail Queen Saweetie Named New Brand Ambassador Of SinfulColors

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

To know Saweetie is to know her love of girl power anthems, innovative IG skits, glamourous fashion, and over-the-top nails – which has now rightfully earned her a spot as the popular nail polish company, SinfulColors’, new brand ambassador. Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is never without a fresh set, and no matter if she’s making a special appearance, doing an interview, or just hanging out on IG live, the “Best Friend” rapper is sure to give us a new and outrageously cute mani, every time.

With each new look, the 27-year-old beauty has consistently kept her foot on our necks, braving some of the wildest nail designs that we’d only dream of rocking. Taking cues from the original nail queen Flo Jo and the blinged-out style from the 90s and 2000s, Saweetie has found a way to blend that trendy acrylic aesthetic with modern-day fashion, so her new partnership with SinfulColors is obviously a no-brainer. Saweetie x SinfulColors is a match made in Heaven!

The Bay Area rapper is now the face of the SinfulColors’ new Sheer Matte nail polish, press-on “Claws” and Essenchills, the self-care-inspired collection with scented shades. The brand announced the new collab on their Instagram page, featuring a cute photo of “The Icy Girl” rocking a high pony, swooped baby hair, and her signature talons – this time long, pink and diamond-studded. “Introducing our newest BEST FRIEND and brand ambassador, @Saweetie 🧊💅🏾,” the brand wrote in the caption. “Get ready to rock the baddest nail lewks in the game! Available at @Walmart in stores and online. 💗Mani Pictured: SinfulColors Shine in Tutu Thrill and Pragmatic. By @naominailsnyc. ”

SinfulColors also shared a fun BTS video of the new collab, featuring the rapper in various looks as she models the new, curated line.

Although Saweetie is already starting off the partnership with a bang, she promised that she’s just getting started and has a few more nail ideas up her sleeves for fans later this year. When it comes to her nail-art inspiration, she told Refinery29, “I have a bottomless mood board that I add to every day. Sometimes I go back two years and find a design because I don’t ever want to lose my inspiration,” so it looks like Saweetie’s fellow nail queens will have a plethora of nail designs to choose from in the coming months!

Saweetie’s SinfulColors collection will be available starting this March on Amazon and at Walmart, as well as in other affordable drugstores.

