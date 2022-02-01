The City Girls Give A Sexy Performance At The Savage X Fenty Store In Las Vegas

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

When it comes to marketing and promotion, Rihanna has proven herself to be the master. The fashion and beauty mogul, musician, actress, philanthropist and new mother-to-be opened a store front in Las Vegas and invited the City Girls to have a live performance, which aired exclusively on SavageX.com.

JT and Yung Miami shut the stage down in red and pink lingerie from Savage X Fenty’s latest collection.

The duo took to the City Girls’ Instagram page to announce the collaboration. Clad in matching plaid Savage X Fenty pajamas, they wrote, “Pull up a chair, Live shopping never looked so Savage …. PERIOD! #SavageXCityGirls We’re settin’ the city on 🔥🔥 with an XCLUSIVE performance & since we always gotta throw in somethin’ XTRA, you can shop our @savagexfenty looks live! It all goes down at savagex.com on Monday at 5:00 pm pst. #SavageXLive“

If there’s one thing the Florida natives are going to do, it’s give the girls a show. The dynamic duo performed their hit songs, “Act Up”, “Jobs” and “Rodeo.” You can watch their set on SavageX.com. Rihanna’s decision to open up a Savage X Fenty storefront is just the beginning. The mogul may be with child, but she shows no signs of slowing down. Las Vegas might be the first of many stores scattered across the world.

