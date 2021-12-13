Lori Harvey & Steve Harvey Host The 70th Annual Miss Universe Pageant In Style

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

24-year-old model Lori Harvey worked alongside her step-dad and comedian Steve Harvey at the 70th annual Miss Universe Beauty Pageant. The father-daughter duo stormed the yearly competition in style too, sporting a number of stunning looks throughout the show.

Lori, who was a member of this year’s selection committee, took to Instagram to share a few photos of the sparkling gown she wore while judging the pageant. The SKN founder completed her effortless look with wavey curls and a neutral beat that complimented her flawlessly glistening skin. If you look a little bit closer, Lori’s contour hugging dress featured intricate designs lined with shiny embellishments and the ensembles plunging neckline sent fans into a heart-eye tizzy.

“You looked amazing Lori,” wrote one social media user on Instagram. While another person chimed in, “She could’ve ran for Miss USA.” We see absolutely no lies there!

Well, it looks like Steve Harvey has been picking up a few style pointers from his step-daughter because the comedian and Family Feud host was looking rather dapper while hosting the big event. The 64-year-old star shared a few snaps of his shiny black suit on Instagram and we’ve got to say, he looked amazing! This was Harvey’s sixth time hosting the annual event.

The Original Kings Of Comedy alum also dazzled in a beautifully printed blazer at one point in the show.

Earlier this week, Harvey spoke to PEOPLE about how excited he was to be working with his step-daughter at this year’s Miss Universe competition. “It is always a highlight of my year,” he explained. “Each show, I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage. I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.” Harvey added, “I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day.”

Lori echoed a similar sentiment to the publication telling fans, “I am so excited to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. It’s extra special to me because this is the first event that my dad and I have worked on together, so it’s going to be a really great time,” she said.

The pair and fans ultimately crowned Miss India as the winner of this year’s competition. Did you watch yesterday’s extravaganza? Who were your favorites? Sound off in the comments.

