Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

At the end of October, Lori Harvey finally gave her fans what they’ve been waiting for. The model and entrepreneur launched her highly-anticipated skincare line, SKN by Lori Harvey, with a co-sign from her doting boyfriend Michael B Jordan.

To continue the momentum of the launch, Harvey took advantage of the Art Basel crowd in Miami by hosting her own pop-up shop for her brand.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Pulled this @sknbylh pop up together in like 4 days and it turned out so cute! 😍😍😍 thank you so much @thewebster for hosting us and to my team who pulled this off and everyone that came out and shopped with us during Art Basel 🤍”

For a long time people minimized Harvey to just a pretty face with no voice. Now she’s showing us exactly what she’s about – and that’s her coins! This will likely be one of many pop-up shops to be hosted by the beauty entrepreneur.

If I’m going to take fashion or beauty advice from anyone, Harvey is high on the list. Her style is clean, her skin is clear, and her influence is pretty strong. I’m not saying she’s building the next Fenty empire, but I do think she’s created a very prosperous lane for herself. What do you think?

