Meet The First Black Beauty Queen To Win Miss Universe Great Britain

Next stop for Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers? The International Miss Universe competition in December.

This is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic!

For the first time since its inception in 1952, a Black woman has been crowned Miss Universe Great Britain.

“It’s really humbling and I think it’s also a privilege for me to become the first black woman who is crowned Miss Universe Great Britain,” Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers recently told BuzzFeed News.

It has been a whirlwind two days since being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain 2018. I am privileged to have been chosen from a concentration of talented, ambitious, beautiful and funny women! I am humbled and truly uplifted by those who are embracing my rewarding experience and success as their own. I am deeply grateful for the financial donations of many to the A-sisterhood charity. I am thankful for the sponsors of my pageant sisters 2018, my own and especially @doyen_style @carajewellers @justboutique_nw for believing in this pageant and supporting the girls every step of the way. It is an absolute honour to carry the British flag 🇬🇧 on to the Miss Universe pageant later this year. @gracielevy my pageant coach at @lsp_london – thank you for preparing me for this weekend! The hours we spent pouring over my interview, platform, poise and walk gave me a solid foundation to stand on this past Saturday! Paula – our director- we owe you the greatest respect and appreciation for your unwavering belief that each one of us was capable of capturing the crown. @missuniversegreatbritain @annamariaburdzy thank you for representing class, grace and intelligence during your reign and for inspiring me to enter this pageant system. And to the previous titleholders of Miss Universe Great Britain who i met on Saturday- @taravaitiere @nenafrance @jaimeleefaulkner – thank you for warmly embracing me into the fold like a newly born lamb. 💕😂. To my cherished friends, family and my manager Kerith, thank you for your unwavering support!!🇬🇧💕

“I believe that this is the direction that the pageant has been going in for the last couple of years because Britain is a diverse nation, we are a multicultural society and it is time that that diversity is seen on a stage where other young black girls and girls of all ethnicities can see that this is something for everybody not just some of us,” the 25-year-old added.

During the competition, Rogers beat out 40 women from Newport, Wales, England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and British overseas territories. She is from Anguilla and was crowned Ms. Anguilla in 2017.

Before taking home the coveted crown, Rogers told Pageants News that believes she’s the first woman to compete in Miss Universe Great Britain rocking her natural locs.

“To my knowledge, I am the first dreadlocked woman to walk across a Miss Universe Great Britain stage and that is absolutely most exciting to me,” she said.

Of course, folks on Twitter were here for all this #BlackExcellence:

Next stop for Rogers? She’ll be repping Great Britain at the International Miss Universe competition this December in the Philippines.

Good luck Dee-Ann and congrats on making history!

It was Tupac who so eloquently stated, "The Blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice." We've rounded up 21 images of beautiful dark skinned women because Black is beautiful.

