Steve Harvey Ups His Suit Game To A Sleek Monochromatic Look, Twitter Reacts

Steve Harvey is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to fashion, often wearing super flashy ensembles, jackets, hats, and suits that have become his signature look since he’s stepped on the scene. While the comedian and host has often made bold choices in most areas when it comes to his style, his latest outfit has Twitter in a frenzy with many surprised yet praising his latest fashion choice.

On Friday (October 8), the 64-year-old took to social media to share his latest ensemble – an all emerald green Bottega Veneta look featuring a green shirt, slacks, tie, and overcoat combo. Styled by @elly30, he completed the look with sleek brown shoes and dark shades before stepping out in the streets of Paris with his wife Marjorie ahead of her birthday weekend.

Check out the look below.

Marjorie also looked sleek in her long, grey trench coat which she left open to expose a bralet. She paired the look with matching grey slacks and sleek black heels, and together, the Harvey’s looked quite stylish as they roamed the streets of the City of Love.

But Twitter, of course, was focused on Steve’s new look, taking to the platform to share their reactions in the only way Black Twitter knows how. Check out some of our favorite reactions.

“No one drips like Steve Harvey!” one fan tweeted.

“Yo but Steve Harvey be dripping hard,” wrote another.

While this fan tweeted a side-by-side image of the comedian wearing one of his earlier suits to his look now. Look at the growth.

While this fan made a joke and compared Steve to Batman’s villains.

All jokes aside, we’re loving this look on Steve!

