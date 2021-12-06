Lil Kim Serves Curves For The Girls In A Sheer Catsuit And D&G Jewels

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

If there’s one thing Lil Kim knows how to do, its serve sexy looks on a piping hot platter. The pint sized rapper showed off her bountiful curves in a sheer panel catsuit that she styled and designed herself. Designer Katerina Lankova executed Kim’s vision.

In an Instagram post, the legendary rapper showed off her sheer catsuit, draped in Dolce & Gabbana accessories. Each photo showed the amount of detail that went into Kim’s look. From her chunky D&G boots, to her cropped jacket with intricate patchwork detail, this entire look was a complete vibe.