Lil Kim, Mary J Blige And More Light Up Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2022 Show

Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta showcased their vibrant collection at the Michigan Theater last night in Detroit. The brand, which has dominated the shoe and fashion game over the last couple of seasons, showcased their spring 2022 collection named Salon 03.
As expected, the show was filled with stylish celebrities who sat front row dressed in designs by the brand. From Kehlani to Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige, last night’s show was the place to be. Bottega Veneta made their show visible to fans by live streaming the runway experience live from Times Square. If you missed the broadcast like I did, or didn’t get to see your faves sitting pretty in Music City, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the fashionable front row highlights from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2022 show.
1. Mary J. Blige at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The award-winning singer looked amazing in a black leather ensemble, partnered with a bold red fur coat.
2. Lil Kim at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Lil’ Kim attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The rapper gave haute lewks in a purple feathered look.
3. Selah Marley at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Selah Marley, daughter to the legendary Lauryn Hill, arrived at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The singer and model wore a little black dress with a black overcoat.
4. Slick Woods at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Slick Woods arrived at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The model wore a red ruffled dress with red thigh-high boots.
5. Zazie Beetz at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Zazie Beetz attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The actress dazzled in a purple cut-out dress and a black overcoat.
6. Kehlani at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 show in DetroitSource:Getty
Kehlani attended the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. The singer looked chic in an all-black ensemble.