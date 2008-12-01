CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

The Obamas Double Up On Essence

Leave a comment

President-elect Barack Obama and Future First Lady Michelle Obama will split the January cover of Essence magazine. The 56-page tribute features images, thoughts and dreams, with essays and commentary from Maya Angelou, Bill Cosby, Chris Rock, Gwen Ifill and other notable African-Americans.

Find out more here.

barack obama , Essence Magazine , michelle obama

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close