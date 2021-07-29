Billy Porter’s New Collection With Jimmy Choo Goes Up To A Size 12!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Known for his iconic Avante-Garde fashion sense and fearless activism, Billy Porter has become more than just an actor–He does it all. Porter, who cemented his name in history as the first openly gay Black man to win a Primetime Emmy for his role in Pose, is now stepping into the shoe business with his new collection in partnership with global luxury brand Jimmy Choo.

“Billy is a true original. His energy, his talent and his advocacy for others is joyous,” the brand’s creative director Sandra Choi shared in a statement. “He embodies the Jimmy Choo ethos with his daring spirit on and off the red carpet,” she added.

The line which, made its debut back in June is inspired by Porter’s obsession with high heels–Something that the style guru has been known to pair with his ensembles.

“Being a gay little boy, I was very attracted to my aunt Sharon’s high heels in her closet,” Porter shared with Vogue. “I would try them on, and I couldn’t wait until my feet were big enough to fit them for real.”

Billy’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo showcases a wide range of inclusive styles that sport feminine, nonbinary, and masculine looks.

One standout piece from the capsule collection is the “Love” ocean suede pump that features a 100m slim heel. The dainty shoe also comes in orange and is finished with a light JC emblem for a touch of Jimmy Choo glamour.

Need a bigger size? The E-News correspondent has checked that box too! The fully size accessible collection boasts shoe sizes starting from EU 36 to EU 45. Prices for the line range from $650 to $1,095.

Yes, the price tag might be a little hefty but it’s all for a good cause.

The 51-year-old actor donated a portion of the proceeds from the new collection to The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide and crisis prevention program.

“The LGBTQ+ community is under attack once again, legislatively, like never before. The [government’s] goal is to make our very existence illegal,” Porter explained. “Anything that I can do to move the conversation forward politically, I’m doing it. There is no ‘shut up and sing.’ We combat hate with love.”

What do you think of Porter’s new shoe line? Will you be purchasing? Shop the full line here!

RELATED STORIES:

10 Times Billy Porter Pushed Boundaries On The Red Carpet

Billy Porter Washing His Hands In A Coach Fur Coat Is The Content We’ve Been Asking For!