No Dereon?! Beyonce Goes On Tour In Thierry

Beyonce announced today that her costumes are going to be made by legendary designer Thierry Mugler, whose clothes you may not be familiar with, but whose top-selling fragrance, Angel, you probably are.

The singer’s costumes are usually designed by her mother, Tina, who heads up the Dereon brand. However, we weren’t particularly into some of her creations anyway, so we applaud the step up. Hopefully Mugler’s designs will be just as flashy as Sasha Fierce!

