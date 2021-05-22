Celebrity Makeup Artist Sir John Shares Must-Haves For DIY Bridal Beauty Using Affordable L’Oréal Paris Products

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Wedding season is right around the corner and whether you’re preparing for a small, intimate ceremony or a lavish one filled with hundreds of guests, celebrity makeup artist Sir John has got you covered with the bridal makeup inspiration that’ll be sure to help you achieve timeless beauty on your big day!

If you plan to provide inspiration to a makeup professional or just DIY it all the way, Sir John knows the tips and tricks to help you easily achieve a glam so gorgeous that it’ll make your walk down the aisle a breeze. The best part? The look is affordable using makeup products from L’Oréal Paris so you don’t have to break the bank in order to look like a Hollywood star.

“With wedding makeup, I’ve found that traditional, recurring beauty staples are the most optimal way to achieve the best glam on your big day,” Sir John explained, citing that when putting on makeup, it’s best to start with the eyes to get that elongated, timeless look. He continued, “the way you can best achieve this look isn’t in the application but in the clean-up. I like L’Oréal Paris’ Le Liner Signature Mechanical Eyeliner as well as Lash Paradise Mascara. Once you’ve applied the liner you can make your look more accentuated and snatched by carving away at the pigment.”

After you’ve perfected the eyes, it’s time to work on the skin and to achieve a glowy look without too much shine, to which Sir John recommends using a few different foundations to get the right amount of radiance. “Apply mattifying products and formulas to the hot spots — such as the sides of the nose, underneath your eyes, the chin, between eyes, and forehead — and radiant products to parts of the face that naturally are less shiny or dewy. You can bring these more radiant products down to your decolletage too,” he explained.

Sir John also recommends L’Oréal Paris’ Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Facial Drops to customize your tan and adding a layer of mattifying powder on top of a liquid foundation for extra coverage and for a long-lasting effect. “I like using the Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer on parts where you want more glow and need less coverage, and then use the Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder for the t-zone to avoid undesirable shine,” he said.

And as for the rest of your face, Sir John recommends keeping things as neutral as possible. “Bronzed skin with a glow will give natural warmth to the face,” he explained. “Apply highlighter where you’d naturally have the sun hit your face and don’t go overboard — just a little bit of warmth. You can finish your look with an effortless lip that looks glossy but still won’t budge. He recommends the Infallible 8H Pro Gloss which includes 8 hours of color wear and gloss.

With these simple tips and affordable products, you’ll be ready for your big day in no time.

