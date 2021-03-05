Kenya Moore Flaunts Weight Loss In Trendy Chocolate On Chocolate Look

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Kenya Moore has been transparent about gaining a few extra pandemic pounds. Kenya revealed she had gained 25 pounds during quarantine, bringing her body weight to 183 pounds on her 5’10” frame.

Sis, we all did.

On top of dealing with an impending divorce and the backlash from being such a polarizing personality, she’s raising her beautiful baby girl Brooklyn Daly and running Kenya Moore Haircare. Issa lot, but the actress turned reality TV star is proving, yet again, her resilience.

Kenya showed off her slimmer frame in a chocolate leather latex look on Instagram. Her long black hair is styled in a side part (that’s to all you middle part loyalists out there) and makeup flawless, per usual.

Kenya is giving us chocolate on chocolate, getting in on the popular style trend that lends itself to melanin. Kenya credits Hydroxy Cut and healthy eating thanks to Chef Moore and working out.

We’re glad to see Kenya getting back to herself after dealing with a stressful relationship. Balancing motherhood, career and marriage leaves little time for self-care, watching Kenya get back to her old self is refreshing.

Kenya recently broke down during an episode of Watch What Happens Live while talking about her estranged husband’s mixed signals. Despite his cold behavior and divorce antics, he sent the former pageant star lyrics to a song that expressed reconciliation.

“It was almost like — it took me filing an action in court for him to realize he’s about to lose his wife, and his family,” she said.

Kenya and Marc’s marriage/ divorce is playing out before our eyes, we’ll just have to see where it goes. Keep it locked on ‘RHOA,’ we’re sure cameras will capture it all.

RELATED STORIES:

B.O.L.O’s Chanel Knockoff Stripper Suit Won Cynthia’s Bachelorette Party

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Insists Kenya Moore’s Butt Is Not Real

Also On HelloBeautiful: