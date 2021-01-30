Chloe Bailey Is Trending Again For Another Sexy Instagram Video And We Love To See It!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is the top trending topic on social media again today and we honestly love to see it.

The R&B singer from the talented sister duo, Chloe x Halle, has had her foot on our necks all week as she celebrates her new solo Instagram account. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old posted a sexy social media video of her dancing to Jeremih’s “All the Time” in her bedroom to celebrate reaching one million followers on the new account. The video was met with praise from Chole’s fans and celebrity friends alike, with everyone celebrating Chloe’s beauty, talent, and sexiness. R&B singer Kehlani was among the many to comment on the video, writing “I want this to play on my wall every time I walk in the house.” Same, sis.

Just as we were finally cooling off, Chloe blessed us with another Instagram video this morning where she danced around her room in a screen print t-shirt and lacy briefs while she lit candles and sage. She posted the video with the caption, “good vibes onlyyyy 🧿” and immediately received over 880k views and 13k comments, among those being her sister and BFF, Halle Bailey, who commented, “beauty!!!”

It didn’t take long after the video was posted for the Grown-ish actress to trend on Twitter, with fans tweeting their praises and admiration for the gorgeous singer. One fan tweeted, “Chloe Bailey knows exactly what she’s doing and I’m here for all of it. This is an official Chloe stan account.”

Another commented on her effortless beauty, comparing it to that of Rihanna tweeting, “chloe bailey has that effortless sex appeal that rihanna has. iykyk. very few have IT. i think it’s her eyes.”

And another fan expressed her love of Chloe coming into her own, tweeting, “I love that Chloe Bailey is able to be her true authentic grown self.”

Earlier this week, Chloe and her sister Halley officially debuted their solo Instagram account after sharing an account for almost a decade. Since having her own account, Chloe has applied pressure almost daily, posting a series of sexy photos and videos that show off her beauty and frame. As one Twitter user joked, “every day Chloe Bailey logs onto Beyoncé’s internet to remind us that she ain’t the sister with a Disney contract, and I am grateful,” and we have to say that we too are grateful.

Also On HelloBeautiful: