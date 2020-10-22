Marsai Martin Is All Grown Up On Essence’s First Girls United Digital Cover!

If you’ve been paying attention to all things #BlackGirlMagic, then you know that Marsai Martin is the one to watch! Since she first hit the scene on ABC’s Black-ish at the young age of 10, the bonafide star has stolen our hearts with her dimpled smile, witty comebacks and sweet personality and now, the 16-year-old is proving that she’s quite the mogul in the making. Recently she executive produced and starred in the movie Little alongside Issa Rae and Regina Hall, has earned a plethora of recognitions in the industry including NAACP Image Awards and a BET Young Stars award, and as one of the stars of Black-ish, she’s naturally became a household name. With a reputation that big, it only makes sense that our pretend “little sis” is a natural fit for the first ever digital cover of Essence’s new platform, Girls United.

Girls United is Essence’s new platform that’s geared towards Generation Z and catered specifically to young Black girls. For their first ever issue, Marsai is rightfully heralded as the leader of the generation’s creative class where she participated in a bright and colorful photoshoot, which ironically matches the multi-talented actress’ bright and colorful personality. Donning ensembles from designers like Chanel and Versace with matching multi-colored makeup and accessories, Marsai’s natural confidence shines through her cover shoot as she once again shows off her creativity and proves that she deserves a seat at the table.

Marsai shared the news of her newest venture in a Tweet where she posted the digital cover image with a caption expressing her excitement.

I’m excited to finally show you all the FIRST EVER cover of Essence’s new digital magazine Girls United! Thank you so much @Essence for allowing me to launch y’all’s new chapter for our powerful black girls. @EssenceGU

In an interview conducted via Zoom, Marsai also spoke to Girls United about Black creativity and the determination she feels to continue until we all get there. “It really sucks to say, but people are just now starting to understand that we as Black people have very creative minds and we won’t stop until we get there,” Marsai told Girls United.

The interview continued with Marsai opening up about finding the courage to speak up in an industry where woman and girls are often made to feel small. “I really didn’t think of it as a nerve-wracking thing,” Marsai explained. “Math equations scare me a lot more than public speaking.”

To read Marsai’s full interview with Girls United and to see all of the images from her cover shoot,visit https://girlsunited.essence.com/.

Also On HelloBeautiful: