Gabrielle Union, KeKe Palmer, Marsai Martin And Uzo Aduba Team Up For PSA About Natural Hair Discrimination

If you’re a Black women with natural hair, you are all to familiar with your hairstyle determining how you are treated. If it’s too big, it might be seen as a political statement and if it’s curly, someone might ask to touch it. Straight hair seems to be the only hair white people understand and are comfortable with.

Gabrielle Union, KeKe Palmer, Marsai Martin And Uzo Aduba teamed up for a PSA about natural hair discrimination titled “I’VE BEEN TOLD” in conjunction with Glamour Magazine’s hair issue.

“I’ve been told it’s too big,” said Gabrielle Union sharing a personal story about her own bout with hair discrimination. “I’ve been asked, ‘Is it real?’” posed Aduba. “I’ve been told it blocks people’s view,” added Palmer.

We’ve written countless articles about Black people who faced penalization for the way their hair naturally grows from their head or the protective styles we wear to keep our strands intact.

All of which influenced the Crown Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) — a law that was originally passed in California to prevent discrimination based on hair style or texture.

Glamour spoke with a handful of women, who opened up about their experiences with discrimination.

Farryn Johnson revealed her employer demanded she “take out” her highlights because they “didn’t look ‘natural’ on Black women.”

Another woman, Brittany Noble, a former news anchor in Mississippi was fired from her job after she was told her hair looked “unprofessional.”

Celebs like Gabrielle Union and KeKe Palmer have been letting their natural hair flourish for all of mainstream media to see. By simply wearing their hair they’re raising awareness around natural hair and how beautiful it is.

