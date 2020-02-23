CLOSE
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

51st NAACP Image Awards

Source: Getty / Getty

Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing! From awarding Ava DuVernay’s heartbreaking limited series When They See Us winning big to Marsai Martin taking home three statues to Bey and Blue Ivy being awarded for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” it doesn’t get much better than this.

Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:

1. Marcus Scribner

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Shahadi Wright Joseph

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Storm Reid

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. Marsai Martin

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. MC Lyte

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Australyah Coleman and Teresa Haley

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Yvette Nicole Brown

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8. Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attend

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. Letitia Johnson and Derrick Johnson

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

10. Brittany Perrineau and Harold Perrineau

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-White

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

12. Gia Casey and DJ Envy

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

13. Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard Brooks

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

15. Sid Williams and Maxine Waters

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

16. Robin Thede

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

17. Chloe Bailey

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

18. Miles Brown

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

19. Winston Duke

BET Presents The 51st NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

20. Angela Bassett

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

21. Angela Bassett

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

23. Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Logan Browning

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

26. Lena Waithe

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

27. Cynthia Erivo

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

28. Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

29. Janelle Monáe

51st NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
