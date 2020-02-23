The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The 2020 NAACP Image Awards

Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing! From awarding Ava DuVernay’s heartbreaking limited series When They See Us winning big to Marsai Martin taking home three statues to Bey and Blue Ivy being awarded for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Brown Skin Girl,” it doesn’t get much better than this.
Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:
1. Marcus ScribnerSource:Getty
2. Shahadi Wright JosephSource:Getty
3. Storm ReidSource:Getty
4. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
5. MC LyteSource:Getty
6. Australyah Coleman and Teresa HaleySource:Getty
7. Yvette Nicole BrownSource:Getty
8. Mignon Baker, Ebony Obsidian, and Novi Brown attendSource:Getty
9. Letitia Johnson and Derrick JohnsonSource:Getty
10. Brittany Perrineau and Harold PerrineauSource:Getty
11. Jaboukie Young-White and Javaughn Young-WhiteSource:Getty
12. Gia Casey and DJ EnvySource:Getty
13. Amy Dubois Barnett and Richard BrooksSource:Getty
14. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
15. Sid Williams and Maxine WatersSource:Getty
16. Robin ThedeSource:Getty
17. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
18. Miles BrownSource:Getty
19. Winston DukeSource:Getty
20. Angela BassettSource:Getty
22. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownSource:Getty
23. Dionne Lea Williams and Keith DavidSource:Getty
24. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
25. Logan BrowningSource:Getty
26. Lena WaitheSource:Getty
27. Cynthia ErivoSource:Getty
28. Tameka Cottle, T.I., and familySource:Getty
29. Janelle MonáeSource:Getty
