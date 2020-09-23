Kandi Burruss Shows Off Bikini Body On Instagram, Tells Us To Swipe At Our Own Risk!

Kandi Burruss just set Instagram ablaze after posting a series of beach bikini flicks and making us all ask the million dollar question, “what waist?!” The ‘RHOA’ star flicked it up for the ‘Gram in a gorgeous Louis Vuitton, high waist bikini that showed off her banging body and stunning abs. The IG pictures come after the 44-year-old mom previously joked on social media about gaining a few pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also explained in a recent video that although she was diligent about working out and staying in shape in the beginning of lockdown, she ended up getting “lax and comfortable”, like so many of us, and gained whatever weight she was trying to lose back. Well, whatever she’s doing is working because these pics are proof that quarantine looks good on her!

Kandi teased her 18-year-old daughter Riley in her bikini photo captions, telling her not to swipe left for fear of being blocked for the sexy snaps. She also gave a shout out to her hubby, Todd Tucker, telling fans that he’s the one who gave her the go ahead to show off her amazing body on the ‘Gram and even showed him some love in a second photo where she wrote, “I love u Todd” in the sand.

As expected, her daughter Riley commented, “blocking u immediately😭🙄🙄” while her husband replied with a series of cryptic emojis, “🎂 🍰 🧁 👅💦.” Mrs. Tucker found the whole thing amusing, commenting, “I’m laughing that everybody swiping left 🤣🤣🤣” … as if we wouldn’t!

Check out the sexy pictures below!

You go Kandi!

