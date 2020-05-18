Kandi Rocks A Red Mini Dress For Her Face Mask Themed Birthday Party

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, folks are finding very interesting ways to still have fun in spite of social distancing measures.

One of those people is Kandi Burruss, who on Sunday, held a “Mask On” themed birthday party to celebrate her turning 44-years-old. Dancing on a platform step-and-repeat, the reality show and entrepreneur rocked an adorable red mini dress and a black face mask, as she showed off her dance moves.

Sis, looked amazing!

Now, the party wasn’t entirely virtual, she had in-person guests that included her homies Rasheeda Frost, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shamea Morton-Mwangi and Shekinah Anderson, along with her children and hubby Todd Tucker by her side.

She also showed some love to her birthday twin, Lena Waithe.

“I gotta send some birthday love to my bday twin @lenawaithe! May 17th Tauruses love to make big things happen & we also love helping others accomplish big things in their lives too. Lena you’ve created opportunities for so many people to accomplish their dreams including me. Thanks for the opportunity to be a part of #TheChi season 3!!!! I can’t wait for people to see it,” she wrote.

Now, yes her party looked like a blast, but we would be remiss to not mention the lack of face masks and the social distancing. Which quite honestly, is a surprise, given that she did her own makeup and hair for the RHOA reunion, but that was weeks ago and the state of Georgia has been much more laxed on its stay-at-home order since reopening.

Either way, this party rubbed a few folks on Twitter the wrong way and they had a few words about the potential harm it could cause to her family and those who attended:

BEAUTIES: What do you think? Potential safety hazard or perfectly safe?

RELATED NEWS:

Kenya Moore Is So Pretty But Can Be So Ugly

Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup For The RHOA Reunion…And Sis Slayed!

Kandi Opens Up About Past & Future Plastic Surgery: ‘I Want A Breast Reduction