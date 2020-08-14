10 Times Marsai Martin Gave Lewks On The Red Carpet

Marsai Martin is young, Black, and gettin’ it. The now 16-year-old actress and producer is widely known for her role on the hit TV series Blackish. In the 2019 she starred in the Universal Pictures comedy film Little, which she also served as an executive producer. Not only she is a nine-time NAACP Image Awards winner, Time included her on its “Time 100 Next” list, also in 2019.
Marsai Martin is part of this elite group of teenagers that works harder than your average person. They’re the change-makers of our generation. Holding the position as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, Marsai is an inspiration to many. Even her Little co-star Issa Rae referred to her as “Mogul-Martin” during a Beautycon interview, stating Marsai has “paved the way.”
Another speciality of Marsai’s is her ability to slay high-fashion looks. Every single appearance on the red carpet has landed her on the best dressed list. Her stylists have a real gift for dressing her in age-appropriate looks that are sometimes couture, sometimes avant garde, and sometimes classic.
Today, our mini mogul Marsai Martin turns 16. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she gave lewks on the red carpet.
1. Marsai Martin – 2018 American Music Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 9: Marsai Martin photographed on the red carpet of the 2018 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
2. MARSAI MARTIN AT ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY’S PRE-EMMY PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 2019 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in a plaid A.L.C. suit.
3. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE BOUNCE TRUMPET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 2019 Bounce Trumpet Awards in a fun yellow and black dot off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera Spring 2020 dress.
4. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY HONORS SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS NOMINEES, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the Entertainment Weekly Honors Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominees dressed in a printed metallic Paco Rabanne blouse and matching skirt.
5. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE LEXUS UPTOWN HONORS HOLLYWOOD EVENT, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood event clad in a green Alexia Maria jumpsuit.
6. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon in a pink cutesy Lisou skirt suit.
7. MARSAI MARTIN 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS DINNER, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards Dinner in a feathery Pamella Roland dress.
8. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE 51ST NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 51st NAACP Image Awards clad in a white Ermanno Scervino dress.
9. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE NATIONAL ALUMNAE ASSOCIATION OF SPELMAN COLLEGE LOS ANGELES CHAPTER SISTERS’ AWARDS BRUNCH, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin attended the 2020 Sisters’ Awards in pink Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 ruffle dress.
10. MARSAI MARTIN AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “MULAN”, 2020Source:Getty
Marsai Martin arrived to the Premiere Of Disney’s “Mulan” in a Nina Ricci Spring 2020 snakeskin jacket and black slacks.